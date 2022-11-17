This first-of-its-kind, non-alcoholic beer contains 30% of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 ml serving in Canada

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that the US Senate passed a bill which will permanently end the practice of daylight savings time, a twice-yearly practice of moving the clocks by an hour forward in the spring and back in the fall.

This bill has prompted many provinces in Canada to look at how they can make similar moves to end the time change, with BC having already passed a motion to scrap daylight savings back in 2019, according to the BC government.

Right now it’s only being considered, which means Canadians saw their clocks fall back an hour on November 6, meaning the sun has started to go down much sooner than we’d like.

As a brand that celebrates getting outside and enjoying life in the sun, Corona launched Corona Sunbrew 0.0% earlier this year — a first-of-its-kind, non-alcoholic beer that contains 30% of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 ml serving in Canada.

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% maintains Corona’s essence; it was developed from Corona Extra by extracting the alcohol and then blending the non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D and natural flavours to reach the final recipe.

Since Corona is a brand synonymous with the beach, and as the newest member of the Corona family, cracking open a Corona Sunbrew 0.0% inspires feelings of being on a warm vacation, even in the coldest of times.

“As a brand, Corona is all about getting outside and feeling the sun, and we know that this time of year, Canadians are missing that feeling,” said Mike Bascom, senior marketing director of Corona Canada in a press release. “Corona Sunbrew 0.0% provides an innovative way to remind people of that feeling and what they love about Corona, but now without alcohol.”

For more information on how you can try this new non-alcoholic beer with 30% of the daily value of vitamin D per 330mL serving in Canada, you can visit Corona’s website.