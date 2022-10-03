Blue Jays fan's viral Ring Pop proposal appears to be elaborate marketing stunt

Over the last 24 hours, you might’ve seen a failed marriage proposal circulating from a pair of Toronto Blue Jays fans.

Instagram user Alex Korda shared a video during yesterday’s Blue Jays game against the Boston Red Sox, where he knelt down and pulled out a ring box for partner-in-crime Kaleigh Pinkney, as one would assume to ask for her hand in marriage.

The bit, though, was that Korda was actually pulling out a Ring Pop candy, which his fiancée-to-be clearly didn’t enjoy.

In turn, she offered him a swift face slap and a “what the f*ck is wrong with you?” retort.

There are just a few problems with the post: it really, really doesn’t seem genuine, but rather in support of swimwear brand Love Lost Manhattan, which has its TikTok watermark on Korda’s Instagram video, which was picked up by multiple entertainment outlets and social media accounts.

Our groom-to-be captioned the post:

You ever see anyone else share a failed proposal with the hashtag #swimwear and a link to a bikini website?

“No matter your background, your experience, the size of your following, or what makes you tick as a person, you will find a home within our community of empowered women,” the LoveLostManhattan’s website’s description reads. “What we’ve created is a student-run company that addresses this gap in the market and creates the kind of space society needs more of these days.”

Pinkey appears to be wearing the $89.99 “Signature Mykonos” bikini model available through the brand, which features a “Slip-on top, Triple cut out in the back, Cheeky V shape bottoms.”

LoveLostManhattan is also in Korda’s Instagram bio, and he shared multiple clips of the video while also tagging the brand’s account. One of the posts he shared included a comment from a friend of Korda’s that he “couldn’t believe this worked.”

If that’s not a sign the fake proposal was a clear marketing stunt, well, I don’t know what is.

You might’ve fooled the masses, but you can’t fool us all.