The much-awaited Strawberry Milk Mob pop-up shop hit CF Pacific Centre and Vancouverites were not taking their chances with getting one of the viral bikinis.

The line-up could be seen stretching across multiple storefronts in the Pacific Centre as shoppers waited to get their hands on the popular swimwear items.

With Strawberry Milk Mob having 1.7 million followers on TikTok, it’s no surprise that people are desperate to get one of the bikinis.

The company’s founder, Georgia Costello, started making bikinis in 2018 to have affordable bikinis that were still fashionable. Five years later, the brand is viral for its stylish bikini designs and the prices at which it sells them. As the brand’s motto says, they’re “cute bikinis for a cute price.”

Head over to Pacific Centre to browse through all the options before the line gets too long!

With files from Samantha Holomay