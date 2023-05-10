Fans brawl as Toronto-Montreal MLS match gets ugly (VIDEO)

Toronto FC dropped an important game to FC Montreal on Tuesday evening, falling 2-1 in Canadian Championship quarter-final play at BMO Field. It was an ugly game on-field, and even uglier in the stands, as a pair of violent incidents overshadowed the much-anticipated match.

One video captured in BMO Field’s nosebleed section during the match shows a brawl breaking out between Montreal supporters and stadium security. The fan who posted the clip blames BMO Field security for the scuffle, alleging that the security staff seen in the video “came directly at” the group.

Hey @TorontoFC, you knew we were coming to the game, you told us there would be security. They came directly at us. You let this happen. Fire the whole security department.#CFMTL #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/W5BeCAzhVs — Ethan (@Ethan960) May 9, 2023

Toronto FC supporters are taking to social media to express their dismay at how the visiting Montreal fans were treated during the match. One called the situation “beyond ridiculous,” adding, “As a Toronto supporter I’m actually embarrassed.”

“I hope you are all okay,” says another Toronto FC supporter, who goes on to say, “As a fan who always felt welcome at Saputo and Olympic Stadium, I am sorry this happened at BMO. So uncalled for.”

blogTO reached out to BMO Field via email for comment on security’s response, though representatives of the stadium have yet to reply.

That was, unfortunately, not the only incident at Tuesday evening’s match now going viral on social media the following day. Another ugly scene played out in BMO Field’s south stands, when a supporter threw a megaphone onto the field.

In the video, Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can be seen being held back by teammates after appearing to move toward the megaphone-throwing fan.

Tonight in the Canadian Championship, Toronto FC players hold back player Mark-Anthony Kaye after some heated words with those in the BMO Field south end Supporters section. After a game like that those supporters had some choice words (and megaphones?!) #CanChamp pic.twitter.com/2RiGKD2evY — York United FC Supporters 💚⚽️💙 (@YorkSupporters) May 10, 2023

Toronto FC will face Montreal again this week on the latter’s own turf, squaring off at Stade Saputo on May 13, with kick-off set for 7:30 pm.