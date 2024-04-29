Vintage Porsche flies high to decorate Butterfly penthouse unit

A 1957 Porsche 356 will be displayed in one of the penthouses of The Butterfly tower in Vancouver. (Westbank/Submitted)

The owner of one of Vancouver’s newest penthouses in the sky will have an eye-catching decoration enhancing their space: a vintage Porsche hauled up there by crane.

The 1957 Porsche 356 is currently looking out over the North Shore mountains from the rooftop deck of one of The Butterfly tower as the penthouse’s interior is finished.

The car was lifted up 58 storeys last week, and passersby snapped photos and videos of the car making its way up.

Developer Westbank has now provided Daily Hive with more footage of the eye-catching manoeuvre. The vintage luxury car may not be driving down the roads anymore, but it certainly had an epic ride into the sky for its new vantage point at the top of Vancouver’s third-tallest tower.

Construction on The Butterfly is set to be completed this year after the project broke ground in 2019 but was delayed because of the pandemic.