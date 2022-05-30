News

Vigil held in Surrey for murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (PHOTOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
May 30 2022, 4:38 pm
Vigil held in Surrey for murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (PHOTOS)
Sukhwant Dhillon/Sher E Punjab Radio

People came together in Surrey Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil honouring Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in Punjab over the weekend.

A crowd formed at 120th Street and 72nd Avenue in Surrey around 7 pm, with people lowering their heads to pay their respects. Some held posters of the deceased artist.

Sukhwant Dhillon/Sher E Punjab Radio

 

moose wala vigil surrey

Sukhwant Dhillon/Sher E Punjab Radio

 

surrey vigil 3

Sukhwant Dhillon/Sher E Punjab Radio

Wala was shot while driving a Jeep on May 29 shortly after Punjab’s state government pulled part of his security detail, The Tribune reported. The rapper-turned-politician was contesting an election result in the province.

The 28-year-old singer was set to tour Canada this year but ticket sales in Vancouver were held up while local organizers consulted police about security concerns.

Wala rose to fame while living in Brampton, Ontario, and even wrote a song dedicated to the city just outside Toronto.

Canadian rapper Drake shared a photo of Wala to his stories Monday with the caption “RIP Moose.”

Moose Wala

@champagnepapi/Instagram

Fans of Wala, as well as fellow artists, wrote messages of condolence, with some pointing out how chilling it was that he was murdered shortly after releasing The Last Ride.

 

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.