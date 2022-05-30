People came together in Surrey Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil honouring Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead in Punjab over the weekend.

A crowd formed at 120th Street and 72nd Avenue in Surrey around 7 pm, with people lowering their heads to pay their respects. Some held posters of the deceased artist.

Wala was shot while driving a Jeep on May 29 shortly after Punjab’s state government pulled part of his security detail, The Tribune reported. The rapper-turned-politician was contesting an election result in the province.

The 28-year-old singer was set to tour Canada this year but ticket sales in Vancouver were held up while local organizers consulted police about security concerns.

Wala rose to fame while living in Brampton, Ontario, and even wrote a song dedicated to the city just outside Toronto.

Canadian rapper Drake shared a photo of Wala to his stories Monday with the caption “RIP Moose.”

Fans of Wala, as well as fellow artists, wrote messages of condolence, with some pointing out how chilling it was that he was murdered shortly after releasing The Last Ride.

Legends never Die. 💔. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real. pic.twitter.com/0j6silx0gW — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) May 30, 2022

Rest in peace my brother Sidhu moose wala … thanks for everything! 🤍🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/75OjNP4yti — 1DON (@stefflondon) May 29, 2022

Whether you liked his music or not, Sidhu Moose Wala helped push Punjabi language across the world, across cultures. Bollywoods Billion dollar entertainment machine was beat by a local Punjabi villager. — Aman Singh (@PureIronSingh) May 29, 2022