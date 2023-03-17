"It'll be fun": Video shows Fleury trying to convince linesman to allow goalie fight

There are few things that hockey fans love more than a good goalie fight.

They’re rare, often awkward, and always entertaining.

We almost had one Wednesday night in St. Louis, when Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to challenge Blues netminder Jordan Binnington. Binnington went after Wild forward Ryan Hartman for clipping his pad, following a Minnesota goal. The Blues goaltender came in swinging and was given a match penalty for throwing a punch with his blocker.

So the 38-year-old Fleury decided to settle things old school.

With the attention on the scrum in the corner, Fleury made it down the ice undetected and challenged Binnington. Fleury dropped his gloves, stick, and helmet, but couldn’t evade the linesman who stepped in at the last second to ruin the fun.

Fleury happened to be mic’d up by the Wild for the game, with the team releasing the hilarious footage on social media today.

“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” Fleury said to Binnington before the linesman stepped in to break it up.

“No, no, no! We’re not done!” Fleury told the linesman.

“Come on. It’ll be good!”

“He always wants to fight somebody, you know?” Fleury added as he was being ushered away from Binnington.

Binnington fought twice when he was in the AHL, according to hockeyfights.com, but his temper is well-known around NHL circles. It’s been more than two decades since Fleury has dropped the gloves, which he did twice in junior.

After it was clear that the officials weren’t going to allow the goaltenders to fight, Fleury persisted.

“It’ll be fun, no? Get the crowd going a bit, yeah?”

“I’ll just get my stuff,” Fleury said after things had calmed down somewhat, but the linesman still refused to let him go.

Still helmet-less, Fleury finally said something to convince the linesman to let him go.

“I don’t like having my hair like this, you know?”