Civic employee in BC that beheaded a dead cougar has been fired

An employee at the City of Victoria has been fired after they beheaded a dead cougar.

After Victoria Police responded to reports of a cougar in a park near a school and preschool during care hours. At the scene, officers had determined there was a risk to public safety, shot and killed the animal.

According to the City, the animal was then transferred to the city’s public yard works on November 21, where a civic employee removed the cougar’s head.

“We can confirm that the head was removed and returned and an investigation was launched,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

“The investigation has now concluded and the employee [responsible] is no longer employed here at the City of Victoria.”