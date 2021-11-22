At least five victims stabbed during violent fight in Yaletown: VPD

A violent fight in Yaletown on Sunday night resulted in at least five people being stabbed.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 pm near Davie Street and Mainland Street. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that the altercation broke out “between two groups of intoxicated men who had come to Vancouver to party.”

[dh_y0u_might_also_like]

The five victims were all males from Surrey and Langley. They suffered several stab wounds, including injuries to their faces, stomachs, backs, and legs. The severe wounds required hospitalization but, fortunately, are not life-threatening.

VPD Sergeant Steve Addison adds that there’s a possibility that even more people were injured that police don’t know about “because many of the people fled without speaking to police.”

He also says that the violent incident in such a busy area is of major concern.

“This level of violence in such a populated area is unsettling,” he says in a statement. “Fortunately, our officers responded quickly and identified the people involved, and we don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.”

Police have identified two suspects who are both males from Surrey in their 30s. They are currently not in custody.