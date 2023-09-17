Victim in deadly shooting in Burnaby identified as 29-year-old Abbotsford resident

Homicide investigators have identified a victim of a targeted shooting that occurred in Burnaby Friday evening.

According to IHIT, 29-year-old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford was found dead inside a parked vehicle in an underground parkade just after 5 pm.

Shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3400-block of North Road, a vehicle fire was reported near Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue.

Police later found a black Honda Pilot engulfed in flames.

The IHIT, Burnaby RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section are investigating.

IHIT said it’s released the victim’s identifying information with the aim to advance the investigation which also involves Burnaby RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“IHIT is working closely with the RCMP’s forensic experts to process both scenes and to determine if they are related,” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti said.

“Initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear,” IHIT added in a statement.

IHIT is urging witnesses or people travelling in the 3400-block of North Road or the area of Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue, Burnaby, between 4 pm and 5:30 pm on Saturday with dash cameras to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].