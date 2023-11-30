VIA Rail’s new baggage policy and reservation system is receiving criticism for its impact on customers’ wallets.

The company launched its new policy on November 18, 2023, introducing seat selection and baggage fees.

According to VIA Rail’s website, the new baggage policy is now differentiated by fare types (Escape, Economy, Economy Plus, Business and Business Plus) instead of the service class (Economy or Business).

The company said the new system will allow customers to select a fare option with the basic baggage allowance required for their trip.

“Baggage becomes a differentiated feature so that you only pay for the allowance you need,” it says.

David Bellerive, contributor for Rail Fans Canada, noted on X that there would be a reduction in free luggage passengers could bring on board.

“The new luggage policy now is determined by fare type, as well as different luggage sizes. You must prepay additional luggage or oversize, otherwise it is 50$ per bag, per direction in station,” he wrote.

Some big changes coming up at @VIA_Rail, important for all travelers to know of: new booking system comes online November 18, 2023. – New luggage policy will come in effect. Reduction in free luggage.

– VIA Preference redemptions will now be variable rate, not fixed + taxes. — David Bellerive (@dbellerive15) November 6, 2023

Others posted about not being happy with the new policy and the extra charges.

@VIA_Rail just introduced new booking system, modified seating selection, age groups, preference points etc.

New limitations on $25 baggage fees, size and number for Economy caused much blow-back, and being waived awhile.@TransportAction pic.twitter.com/wGbX7NRyfL — Rail613 (@rail613) November 19, 2023

Oh hey ⁦@VIA_Rail⁩ what’s with the new baggage policy? Why am I paying a fee for baggage I’m handling entirely myself? New Baggage Policy Preview | VIA Rail https://t.co/t235knWuCD — Jacqui Budden (@JacquiDelaney) November 15, 2023

Wow! @VIA_Rail's new baggage policy really sucks. It's terrible.

The big question is why? Raise more money?

A benefit of train travel is it's not an airplane!

The irony of having some of the world's biggest trains & offering the least amount of luggage. https://t.co/zt8kXDUeuP — Brian Doucet (@bmdoucet) November 9, 2023

Students who rely on @VIA_Rail to move to university along the Windsor-Quebec corridor will be negatively affected by this shortsighted baggage policy. What's the point in paying extra for suitcases on top of high fares when they can book a rideshare instead? Bullet, meet foot. https://t.co/btCX0khdsO — 飛魏 (@rythengai) November 7, 2023

Canada’s largest union, Unifor, compared VIA Rail’s new fees to those of “budget airlines.”

Unifor said students and economy passengers, in particular, would feel the impact of the new policy.

The union also noted that Sleeper and Prestige Class passengers will face revised cabin baggage allowances and checked baggage limits.

“Instead of making train travel more accessible VIA Rail’s new policy only complicates it,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a release.

“It’s unfortunate to see passenger rail become more cumbersome at a time when ease and affordability in green public transportation is more important than ever.”

On its website, VIA said it is “determined to listen to its passengers” and is “gathering their feedback to assess if and how we could better meet the baggage needs of our passengers.”

In the meantime, the company says its waving fees outlined in each baggage allowance for all routes for a limited time.

Daily Hive has reached out to VIA Rail for further comment.