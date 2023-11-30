NewsVentureTransportationCanadaUrbanizedMoneyCanada

"It's terrible": Passengers, union call out VIA Rail's new baggage policy and fees

Nov 30 2023, 11:37 pm
Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock

VIA Rail’s new baggage policy and reservation system is receiving criticism for its impact on customers’ wallets.

The company launched its new policy on November 18, 2023, introducing seat selection and baggage fees.

According to VIA Rail’s website, the new baggage policy is now differentiated by fare types (Escape, Economy, Economy Plus, Business and Business Plus) instead of the service class (Economy or Business).

The company said the new system will allow customers to select a fare option with the basic baggage allowance required for their trip.

“Baggage becomes a differentiated feature so that you only pay for the allowance you need,” it says.

David Bellerive, contributor for Rail Fans Canada, noted on X that there would be a reduction in free luggage passengers could bring on board.

“The new luggage policy now is determined by fare type, as well as different luggage sizes. You must prepay additional luggage or oversize, otherwise it is 50$ per bag, per direction in station,” he wrote.

Others posted about not being happy with the new policy and the extra charges.

 

Canada’s largest union, Unifor, compared VIA Rail’s new fees to those of “budget airlines.”

Unifor said students and economy passengers, in particular, would feel the impact of the new policy.

The union also noted that Sleeper and Prestige Class passengers will face revised cabin baggage allowances and checked baggage limits.

“Instead of making train travel more accessible VIA Rail’s new policy only complicates it,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a release.

“It’s unfortunate to see passenger rail become more cumbersome at a time when ease and affordability in green public transportation is more important than ever.”

On its website, VIA said it is “determined to listen to its passengers” and is “gathering their feedback to assess if and how we could better meet the baggage needs of our passengers.”

VIA Rail

VIA Rail/Screenshot

In the meantime, the company says its waving fees outlined in each baggage allowance for all routes for a limited time.

Daily Hive has reached out to VIA Rail for further comment.

