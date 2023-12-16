Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) experienced a minor fire incident in one of the facility’s buildings early this morning.

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service (VFRS) responded, and the fire was extinguished promptly in the lobby of the Gordon and Leslie Diamond Health Care Centre, said Vancouver Coast Health Friday.

The facility was evacuated and an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway by the VFRS.

The hospital administration team is currently working to reopen the facility as quickly and safely as possible.

“There was limited smoke and water damage due to the incident, and the Diamond Health Care Centre will be closed until Monday, December 18, as repairs are made,” they wrote in a press release.

Any impacted patients will be contacted individually to reschedule their appointments. In case of any immediate questions or concerns, patients can reach out to 604-875-4111.

