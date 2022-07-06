Veteran NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment passes away at 53

Longtime NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment has passed away unexpectedly in Montreal.

Marchment, who was 53, was in Montreal for the 2022 NHL Draft. He was a scout for the San Jose Sharks.

“The San Jose Sharks are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of longtime scout and NHL veteran Bryan Marchment,” the team said in a statement. “Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was among the most dedicated, physical, and fiercest layers ever to play the game.”

We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences go out to Bryan's family, friends and our Sharks community at this time. pic.twitter.com/5DExiSoXXn — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 6, 2022

Marchment was a veteran of 926 games, including four years with the Edmonton Oilers from 1994-1998 and single-season stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2003-04) and Calgary Flames (2005-06).

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose sharks scout and former NHL player Bryan Marchment,” the NHL said. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, the Sharks organization, and Bryan’s many friends, former teammates, and fans.”

NHL statement on the passing of @SanJoseSharks scout and former player Bryan Marchment. pic.twitter.com/yyJhGf5U1Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 6, 2022

In all, he had 182 points (40 goals, 142 assists) over 17 years in the NHL.

