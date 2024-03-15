Celebrate the magic of water with this can't-miss cold plunge in Vancouver

Now is the time to experience the transformative magic of water, Vancouver! Vessi is hosting an extra special event for World Water Day that you won’t want to miss.

Get into the Blue Mind phenomena with Vessi’s World Water Day Cold Plunge event on Friday, March 22 from 8 am to 9:30 am at Vancouver’s Kits Beach. Whether you’re a freezing first-timer or a polar pro, this event offers a safe and welcoming environment to jump into a cold plunge.

If you’ve never taken the plunge before, there are a chilling number of benefits in taking a cold dip including the chance to sleep better, increase focus, and foster an environment of togetherness, right here in Vancouver.

For this year’s event, Vessi is excited to announce that yoga and meditation teacher Carolyn Anne Budgell will lead breathing, intention-setting, and stretching exercises. Plus, light snacks and coffee from Milano Coffee Roasters will also be available on-site.

Participants can also bring their own snacks and warm beverages to enjoy throughout the morning.

To finish your cold plunge dip, Vessi is offering the experience of Finnish Saunas, to help take the chill off before you dive back in for another plunge!

This event is the perfect opportunity for those who have yet to dip into a frosty cold plunge and want to feel the support of a positive environment. Cold plunges can also bring you a sense of calmness and happiness, sparking inspiration and creativity.

Wondering what to bring? Vessi recommends plungers bring a loose and warm layer of clothing, two towels (one to stand on and one to change with), a bottle of water, and water shoes to protect your feet.

Visit Vessi’s World Water Day Cold Plunge event page to learn more and register, and get ready for a refreshing and inspiring morning!

When: Friday, March 22

Time: 8 am – 9:30 am

Where: Kits Beach — 1305 Arbutus St., Vancouver

Price: Free