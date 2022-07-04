Canadians heading to Venice, Italy, will soon have to make reservations and pay a daily fee to experience its iconic sites.

On Friday, Venice officials unveiled new rules for international day-trippers, which will be in effect starting January 16, 2023.

Tourists who choose not to stay overnight in hotels or other lodgings will have to sign up online for the day they plan to come and pay a fee, ranging from €3 to €10 (around CAD 4 to 13.40) per person, depending on advance booking and whether it is peak season.

If you decide not to make reservations and pay the fee, you can risk fines as high as €300 (around CAD 400) if you are stopped and unable to show proof you booked and paid with a QR code.

Last week it was announced that Canadians will be charged to visit Europe starting in 2023, costing €7 (around CAD 9.50) for each application.

Only adults over 18 years old will need to apply, as those under 18 will not have to pay any fees.