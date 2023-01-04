News

Vehicle incident on main highway in Metro Vancouver set to cause delays

Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 4 2023, 8:41 pm
@DriveBC/Twitter

Folks using Highway 1 this afternoon might be faced with heavy congestion and delays. A vehicle incident has the eastbound HOV lane and left lane blocked before Gaglardi Way, DriveBC notified drivers on Wednesday, January 4 just after noon.

According to traffic cams, the highways look already significantly backed up.

traffic

Drive BC

 

More to come…

