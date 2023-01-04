Vehicle incident on main highway in Metro Vancouver set to cause delays

Folks using Highway 1 this afternoon might be faced with heavy congestion and delays. A vehicle incident has the eastbound HOV lane and left lane blocked before Gaglardi Way, DriveBC notified drivers on Wednesday, January 4 just after noon.

⚠#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident EB has the HOV lane and the left lane blocked before Gaglardi Way, expect heavy delays and congestion. #Burnaby #YVR #Coquitlam pic.twitter.com/s0u76sHTNj — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 4, 2023

According to traffic cams, the highways look already significantly backed up.

