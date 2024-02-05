"Car exploded": One person injured after vehicle fire in the Downtown Eastside

One person has suffered minor injuries after a vehicle fire in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are on the scene at Powell Street and Gore Avenue, and pictures shared by VFRS show a car completely burnt.

Some residents reported the incident on social media, suggesting a vehicle had exploded.

Drivers in the area likely experienced some minor delays, as Powell Street was closed between Dunlevy and Gore, though one lane has since reopened on Powell.

VFRS told Daily Hive that crews responded to the fire just after 10 am this morning.

“On arrival, heavy fire was coming from the single vehicle,” said Matthew Trudeau, captain of public information for VFRS.

“The single occupant was out and away from the vehicle when crews arrived but had burn injuries to their hands.”

VFRS added that BC Emergency Health Services transported the victim to the hospital.

Despite the reports online, VFRS could not confirm that a vehicle had exploded.

We have reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for further details.