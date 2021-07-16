VCH hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Shipyards, farmers' market

Starting this weekend, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) will host a number of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at popular spots in the region.

The initiative is meant to make first and second doses more accessible for people throughout the summer, and provide immunization without necessarily having to travel to a vaccination clinic.

The first drop-in immunization clinic will take place at the Trout Lake Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 17 from 9 am to 2 pm.

First doses will be given to anyone above the age of 12, and if capacity permits, second doses will be available for those who received their first dose at least seven weeks ago.

A week-long pop-up clinic will also be held at North Vancouver’s Shipyards District from Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23. Similarly, first doses will be available for anyone over 12 years of age and second doses for those who are seven weeks past their first dose.

Both pop-up clinics will have enhanced safety measures and protocols in place. Anyone visiting is reminded to wear a short-sleeved T-shirt, and everyone will be monitored for 15 minutes following their vaccination.

If you attend a pop-up immunization clinic, be sure to prepare in advance for summer temperatures and wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and seek shade when possible.

To date, 80.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,727,465 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,246,289 of which are second doses.