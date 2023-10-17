How to support BC kids in need this October with Variety Week

This year marks the eighth annual Variety Week in BC, a partnership between Variety, the children’s charity of BC, and Global TV to support kids with complex health needs and their families.

From Monday, October 16 until Friday, October 20, this week-long initiative will highlight the work and impact of Variety, with newscasts on Global to help viewers learn more about the incredible children who are in need of your help.

Giving back to these kids is easy, and your generous support can help create a lasting, positive ripple effect that can change the lives of the kids, their families, and their communities.

With the rising cost of living, many families in BC are facing challenges — especially families that have children with disabilities and complex health needs. Now more than ever, it’s important to donate if you have the means to help make an impact in your local community.

Variety Week allows you to double your impact too, as all donations will be matched by a group of donors and sponsors — meaning no donation is too small.

This year also offers several incentive gifts, including a poster featuring a one-of-a-kind art piece from contemporary artist Richard Brodeur. Donations of $169 and above, or becoming a monthly donor, will get you a poster of the art piece, with all donors being entered in a draw for one of five signed prints.

Supporting these kids is easier than ever — simply tune into Global’s newscasts throughout the week. You’re also able to make donations on Variety’s website, by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS (5437), or by texting the word KIDS to 45678 to make an automatic donation of $25.

To help BC kids have the bright futures they all deserve, every gift matters and makes a difference.

So mark your calendars for Variety Week and tune into Global to see the important stories of local BC kids and how your donation can help.

When: Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20, 2023

Where: Online at variety.bc.ca and on Global TV throughout the week