The annual Show of Hearts Telethon is back for its 2024 broadcast, and you’re invited to tune in for this incredible event filled with guest appearances, musical performances, and of course, plenty of donations.

Variety — The Children’s Charity of BC provides vital support to children living with disabilities and complex health needs province-wide. Funds are directed to specialized therapies, medical and mobility equipment, educational support and assessments, counselling, and more to ensure these families’ quality of life and futures are the best they can be.

Variety BC has a long history of partnering with Global BC to host the Show of Hearts Telethon, which introduces viewers to the kids and families who have been helped by Variety, all while showcasing an incredible lineup of entertainers.

This year’s show will feature performances by Canadian talent Aysanabee, Tom Cochrane, The Reklaws, and Walk Off the Earth, along with special messages from Joe Jonas, Barenaked Ladies, Natalie Portman, Seth Rogen, and more.

Viewers are encouraged to donate, and whether you can give $25 or $25,000 — every dollar matters.

With the rising cost of living and stressed medical system, it is a critical time for children with complex health conditions and their families. According to Variety, the organization has seen an unprecedented number of families requesting funding, and as of right now, there are almost 600 children and youth waiting to hear if Variety can provide the support they so desperately need.

All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar, which means whatever you can give is sure to make a difference for a child in your community.

The Variety Show of Hearts will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm PST on Global BC.

To donate, visit variety.bc.ca, call 310-KIDS (5437), or text the word “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation. Be sure to tune in, donate, and make a difference to BC families.

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm PST

Where: The Global BC channel, and streaming on GlobalNews.ca