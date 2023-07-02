VanVleet pens emotional goodbye to Raptors fans

Fred VanVleet is saying goodbye to the Toronto Raptors — officially.

In a note shared to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, the veteran point guard thanked the Raptors fanbase two days after the news broke that he was departing for the Houston Rockets on a three-year, $130 million contract.

“Words can’t do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, all-star, and a father of 3! I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would,” VanVleet wrote in a statement to his Instagram page.

VanVleet had spent his entire pro career to date with Toronto, signing with the franchise out of Wichita State after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Each of VanVleet’s last two contracts have set a record for the highest contract given to a undrafted player at the time of signing, inking a $80 million deal with the Raptors back in 2020.

Making his first All-Star game in 2021-22, VanVleet was a key bench piece of Toronto’s 2019 NBA championship run before transitioning into a regular starting role over the last three seasons.

In total, VanVleet played 417 games as a Raptor, while adding 52 playoff games across his seven seasons with the team. Though VanVleet expressed interest in potentially playing his whole career in Toronto, he eventually opted for

“We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it,” VanVleet added, putting a laughing emoji after most-hated to show that he’s seemingly okay with a little ribbing from fans. “To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way – THANK YOU.”