One of Yaletown’s most loved nightclubs just got an all-new look

Vancouver’s nightlife scene just got a newly revamped party destination.

As we know, lockdowns had a huge impact on nightlife — but now, it’s comeback season! After more than 20 years reigning as Yaletown’s most popular nightclub, Bar None is reopening under new management and it’s back to reclaim its throne.

This iconic, long-lost club has been totally overhauled and promises just as much fun as ever, along with an array of exciting enhancements to elevate your nightclub experience.

The venue, with its storied history as a gay bar before transforming into a hip-hop haven in the ’90s, has now evolved into a dynamic dance club that focuses on inclusivity for all while offering the best music around.

When it first opened, Bar None used to be a live music venue with full band capabilities. This is what drives the warm beautiful bass tones of the venue’s sound system — a big room feel in a small well-balanced space.

Over the years, it has hosted some legendary live performances including Drake, Ty Dolla $ign, Party Next Door, and Anderson Paak, to name a few. It’s also been the favourite Vancouver club of some very special guests — including US basketball superstars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen who used to gamble in the basement.

Located in a converted warehouse, the newly renovated venue features exposed wood beams and brick, floor-to-ceiling light boxes, wall art, and colourful wave lighting, creating a truly electric atmosphere that makes for a memorable night.

The team at Bar None is dedicated to delivering an authentic and exceptional Vancouver nightlife experience.

“We are committed to creating a vibrant, welcoming, and all-inclusive atmosphere where our guests can consistently revel in unforgettable nights,” says Felitche Hutchinson, marketing director at Bar None.

“The new ownership has set out to fill the missing dance market as Vancouver nightlife has been dominated by an overabundance of pubs and lounge venues. Our establishment offers a haven where individuality is celebrated, and we extend an open invitation to our patrons to return to a club where every weekend mirrors the excitement of a birthday celebration.”

To celebrate its brand new look, Bar None is hosting an unmissable Grand Re-Opening Party on Friday, October 20. Experience its new vibe as you dance the night away on the buzzing dance floor or request a VIP private section complete with bottle service and finger food.

Guests can expect brand-new photo areas, complimentary champagne at the door, and music by Chloe Morgan, Zayden Path, and Felitche.

Other events to look forward at to Bar None include the exciting Slashers and Slayers on Tuesday, October 31, the biggest Halloween event in Yaletown. Guests can enjoy happy hour specials until 11 pm, power hour until 12 pm, house music from Felitche and Wavereport—and whoever has the best movie killer costume wins big prizes.

Ready to experience the brand new Bar None? Check out more upcoming events here.