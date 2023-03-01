There will soon be movement on the years-old approved plan to build a major integrated addictions withdrawal management facility in Vancouver, located within relatively close proximity to the Downtown Eastside.

As part of the Government of BC’s renewed effort to expand mental health, addictions, and treatment and recovery services, the provincial government has reaffirmed BC Housing’s plan to build a mixed-use rehabilitation facility and social housing complex at 1636 Clark Drive — located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Clark Drive and East 1st Avenue, the westernmost edge of the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood.

BC finance minister Katrine Conroy’s 2023 provincial budget reveal on Thursday provided an update on the project’s status. To date, according to the budget, $7 million has been spent on the project’s design and planning, and another $102 million will bring it to completion, which brings the total project cost to $109 million.

The provincial government will provide $75 million through internal borrowing, while other funding sources — including the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) — will cover the remaining $34 million.

Vancouver City Council approved BC Housing’s rezoning application for the project almost exactly four years ago in late February 2019. At the time, this project was deemed the largest addictions rehabilitation centre of its kind in BC.

Existing condition of the development site:

Future condition of the development site:

According to the 2023 provincial budget’s update on the project, the complex’s completion has been delayed from 2024 to 2026. This is a shift from last year’s provincial budget target of a 2024 completion. Construction has yet to begin.

Upon completion, this will be a 10-storey building spanning the entire length of a city block, which is a City-owned property being provided by the municipal government. The City’s contribution to the project is through the in-kind value of the 99-year land lease.

Vancouver Coastal Health will operate the Withdrawal Management Centre, which will span 50,000 sq ft of space within the building’s first two levels. This clinic will offer specialized health care services such as outpatient and inpatient withdrawal management and sobering — all within an integrated setting. The clinic levels also include 20 short-term housing units for individuals who have finished detox and are transitioning towards long-term solutions.

Within the building’s remaining eight levels above the clinic, there will be 97 units of social housing. The provincial budget reveals SUCCESS, the United Chinese Community Enrichment Services Society, will operate both the overall complex and the social housing component.

The City of Vancouver will operate a 3,000 sq ft ground-level retail unit “focusing on Indigenous healing and wellness through employment.”

This 140,000 sq ft complex, including the social housing, will completely replace VCH’s existing detox centre at 377 East 2nd Avenue, which is an old, small structure. The new building is designed by HDR/CEI Architecture.