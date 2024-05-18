NewsWeather

Mid-May blues: Vancouver is in for a week of wet weather

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
May 18 2024, 7:18 pm
Mid-May blues: Vancouver is in for a week of wet weather
A3pfamily/Shutterstock

The Victoria Day long weekend has kicked off with rainy skies and strong winds. Unfortunately, it looks like the rest of the week will see some similar soggy days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a seriously wet week for Vancouver, with a chance of showers every day for the next week.

vancouver weather may

ECCC

But there is some good news. Monday’s skies will see some sun break up the rain, so maybe we’ll even get a quick chance to work on our summer tan before the rain kicks in again.

While the wet weather may dampen weekend plans, daytime temperatures will stay between 13ºC and 18ºC. At least we won’t have to bring out our winter coats again!

Is the rainy weather affecting your long weekend plans? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
+ Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop