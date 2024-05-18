Mid-May blues: Vancouver is in for a week of wet weather

The Victoria Day long weekend has kicked off with rainy skies and strong winds. Unfortunately, it looks like the rest of the week will see some similar soggy days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a seriously wet week for Vancouver, with a chance of showers every day for the next week.

But there is some good news. Monday’s skies will see some sun break up the rain, so maybe we’ll even get a quick chance to work on our summer tan before the rain kicks in again.

While the wet weather may dampen weekend plans, daytime temperatures will stay between 13ºC and 18ºC. At least we won’t have to bring out our winter coats again!

