Get it while it's hot: Vancouver forecast predicts wet weather shift

If you’ve been enjoying the hot Vancouver weather, be sure to savour it while it lasts, as the forecast calls for the return of an old friend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), we’re in store for several more sizzling hot days before temperatures fall and the moisture creeps in.

Could this be the beginning of fall, for real, and the last hot weekend of the year? We don’t know — we can’t see that far into the future. We don’t have the tools!

But there’s a good chance it’ll rain next week.

ECCC says that heading into the weekend, temperatures could feel as hot as 35°C inland, according to the humidex values. Closer to the water, temperatures will feel closer to 29°C.

Temperatures are going to start to fall at the end of this weekend, falling below a high of 20°C for the first time in a while next week.

As of Tuesday night, overnight lows will reach as cool as 13°C, and both Tuesday and Wednesday call for a 60% chance of showers.

If you do prefer warmer weather over cooler fall temperatures, fret not. If the weather turns out anything like it did last year, there’s a chance that October might be warmer than you’d expect.

Last October was unseasonably warm, and many heat records were smashed across BC, so anything can happen.

What do you think about this forecast, and do you welcome some wet Vancouver weather?