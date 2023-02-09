Events

15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 10 to 12

Feb 9 2023, 3:00 pm
15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 10 to 12
Vancouver Giants/Facebook | Chef Hidekazu Tojo (The Wellness Show/Facebook) | Orpheum Theatre (Marie Cardona)
A seriously jampacked weekend is ahead of us and we’re stoked to get it started!

From epic Super Bowl parties to The Wellness Show, Valentine’s events, and more, here are 15 fun things to do in Vancouver from February 10 to 12

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Super Sunday at Mansion Nightclub

Super Bowl Party

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock | Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

What: Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is hosting a huge Super Sunday Watch Party on February 12 starting at 2 pm. Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, or just tune in for all the epic commercials, in one of Downtown Vancouver’s finest venues. Oh, and have we mentioned the all-you-can-eat menu yet?

Chow down on chicken wings, in-house smoked brisket sliders, loaded nachos, and buffalo boneless fried chicken. There will even be a build-your-own hot dog station.

When: February 12, 2023
Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

Community Days at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Sunday, February 12, with complimentary admission for BC residents from 10 am to 5 pm.

The popular event will feature live performances, local food vendors, arts & crafts, Tea Club with Teakan, Custom Calligraphy by Master Calligrapher Jiangang Su, and more.

When: February 12, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Best Divorce Ever

What: Best Divorce Ever is an adult comedy about life and love. Otto and Anna decide to throw a party for their divorce, but an unexpected visitor prompts the pair to revisit key moments of their life together. The world-premiere comedy is written by Finnish playwright Ville Nummenpää and directed by Julianne Christie.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until February 19, 2023
Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: The White Rock Players’ Club — 1532 Johnston Road, White Rock,
Cost: $24 to $28, purchase online

The Wellness Show

The Wellness Show

Chef Hidekazu Tojo (The Wellness Show/Facebook)

What: The 30th annual Wellness Show explores new approaches to nutrition, fitness, and physical and emotional well-being. Connect with like-minded businesses and thought-leaders in wellness, while learning about different health and lifestyle resources. Chef Hidekazu Tojo from Tojo’s Restaurant will also be appearing on the Celebrity Cooking Stage.

When: February 11 and 12, 2023
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 online, $12 at the door, youth and children 15 and under free. Purchase online

JCC Jewish Book Festival

What: The 38th Annual JCC Jewish Book Festival features a variety of events with insightful authors from across Canada, USA, Israel, and Germany. Highlights include an opening night conversation with  Gabor Maté about his bestseller, The Myth of Normal Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture, the annual Book Clubs event featuring bestselling Iranian/American author Dora Levy Mossanen with her novel Love and War in the Jewish Quarter, and more. 

When: February 11 to 16 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Teenage Dick

What: Arts Club Theatre, in collaboration with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival and Realwheels Theatre, presents Teenage Dick. This acclaimed Shakespeare adaptation explores disability, power, and perception through the experiences of teenage Richard Gloucester. Will winning the Roseland High School presidential race satisfy his hunger for popularity?

When: February 9 to March 5, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre — 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: From $25, purchase online

FlyOver Canada – Soar Over Taiwan

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada/flyovercanada.com

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring Soar Over Taiwan, a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. You can also enjoy Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe and add your wish to the hong bao tree.

When: Now until February 12, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me, But Banjos Saved My Life

What: Fringe veteran and former CEO Keith Alessi shares his true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his dreams of playing the banjo. When faced with a battle with cancer, the certified public accountant discovers the key to saving his life may be his music.

When: February 11, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $22-$34, purchase online

Muse

What: Muse by FLIP Fabrique uses circus to attempt to answer the question: What does it mean to be a woman? The show will feature astounding acrobatics as it explores gender roles.

When: February 10 to 11, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting from $34-$35, purchase online

Orpheum Tours by Vancouver Civic Theatres

Orpheum Theatre. (Marie Cardona)

Orpheum Theatre (Marie Cardona)

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: February 11 and March 4, 2023
Time: 11 am and 1 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10, register online

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special

What: Fever’s Candlelight is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. Rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’sTitanicRomeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

The Wolves

What: The Wolves by Sarah Delappe was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and is described as “a celebration of female adolescence at its most chaotic and buoyant.” Meet The Wolves Junior Girls’ Soccer Team and listen in to their thoughtful conversations during the pre-game warmup.

When: Now until February 11, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Tickets: $11.50-$24.50, purchase online

Super Bowl LVII at Sportsbar LIVE!

What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party. All attendees will enjoy prizes and giveaways while watching the game on over 100 4K HD-TV screens. There will also be a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu.

When: February 12, 2023
Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 via Eventbrite

Vancouver Giants vs Victoria Royals

Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants/Facebook

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Victoria Royals in CHL action at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, February 11.

When: February 11, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: Various, purchase online

A Live Comedy Album Taping with Bobby Warrener

What: Bobby Warrener has performed at Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and more. He invites local comedy fans to join him for an intimate evening of great stand-up as he tapes his next comedy album at The MOTN, featuring a variety of special guests.

When: February 11, 2023
Time: 7 pm and 9 pm
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online.

