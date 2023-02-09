15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 10 to 12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A seriously jampacked weekend is ahead of us and we’re stoked to get it started!

From epic Super Bowl parties to The Wellness Show, Valentine’s events, and more, here are 15 fun things to do in Vancouver from February 10 to 12

What: Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is hosting a huge Super Sunday Watch Party on February 12 starting at 2 pm. Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, or just tune in for all the epic commercials, in one of Downtown Vancouver’s finest venues. Oh, and have we mentioned the all-you-can-eat menu yet?

Chow down on chicken wings, in-house smoked brisket sliders, loaded nachos, and buffalo boneless fried chicken. There will even be a build-your-own hot dog station.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Sunday, February 12, with complimentary admission for BC residents from 10 am to 5 pm.

The popular event will feature live performances, local food vendors, arts & crafts, Tea Club with Teakan, Custom Calligraphy by Master Calligrapher Jiangang Su, and more.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Best Divorce Ever is an adult comedy about life and love. Otto and Anna decide to throw a party for their divorce, but an unexpected visitor prompts the pair to revisit key moments of their life together. The world-premiere comedy is written by Finnish playwright Ville Nummenpää and directed by Julianne Christie.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until February 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The White Rock Players’ Club — 1532 Johnston Road, White Rock,

Cost: $24 to $28, purchase online

What: The 30th annual Wellness Show explores new approaches to nutrition, fitness, and physical and emotional well-being. Connect with like-minded businesses and thought-leaders in wellness, while learning about different health and lifestyle resources. Chef Hidekazu Tojo from Tojo’s Restaurant will also be appearing on the Celebrity Cooking Stage.

When: February 11 and 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 online, $12 at the door, youth and children 15 and under free. Purchase online

What: The 38th Annual JCC Jewish Book Festival features a variety of events with insightful authors from across Canada, USA, Israel, and Germany. Highlights include an opening night conversation with Gabor Maté about his bestseller, The Myth of Normal Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture, the annual Book Clubs event featuring bestselling Iranian/American author Dora Levy Mossanen with her novel Love and War in the Jewish Quarter, and more.

When: February 11 to 16 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre, in collaboration with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival and Realwheels Theatre, presents Teenage Dick. This acclaimed Shakespeare adaptation explores disability, power, and perception through the experiences of teenage Richard Gloucester. Will winning the Roseland High School presidential race satisfy his hunger for popularity?

When: February 9 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre — 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, purchase online

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring Soar Over Taiwan, a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. You can also enjoy Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe and add your wish to the hong bao tree.

When: Now until February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Fringe veteran and former CEO Keith Alessi shares his true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his dreams of playing the banjo. When faced with a battle with cancer, the certified public accountant discovers the key to saving his life may be his music.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $22-$34, purchase online

What: Muse by FLIP Fabrique uses circus to attempt to answer the question: What does it mean to be a woman? The show will feature astounding acrobatics as it explores gender roles.

When: February 10 to 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $34-$35, purchase online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: February 11 and March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am and 1 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, register online

What: Fever’s Candlelight is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. Rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: The Wolves by Sarah Delappe was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and is described as “a celebration of female adolescence at its most chaotic and buoyant.” Meet The Wolves Junior Girls’ Soccer Team and listen in to their thoughtful conversations during the pre-game warmup.



When: Now until February 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $11.50-$24.50, purchase online

What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party. All attendees will enjoy prizes and giveaways while watching the game on over 100 4K HD-TV screens. There will also be a 90-foot “cracked ice” bar, a screen towering over 16 feet, and a curated menu.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 via Eventbrite

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Victoria Royals in CHL action at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, February 11.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Bobby Warrener has performed at Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and more. He invites local comedy fans to join him for an intimate evening of great stand-up as he tapes his next comedy album at The MOTN, featuring a variety of special guests.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online.