Vancouver weather to cool further as an old friend is forecast to visit

The weather in Vancouver is undergoing a bit of a shift, and after some pretty intense heat last week, temperatures will continue to cool further before a familiar friend could pop by to say hello.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) forecast for the next seven days, overnight temperatures will be dropping as low as 13°C, and temperatures aren’t forecast to exceed 22°C this week.

It’ll even get as cool as 20°C on Thursday, but there’s a chance of showers before that.

Vancouver’s average high will be 21 to 22°C over the next seven days. Inland temperatures will be slightly higher than that, reaching their highest point on Saturday (26°C).

ECCC doesn’t list any humidex values, so the temperatures you see in the Vancouver weather forecast below are likely what you’ll get.

So far, ECCC hasn’t indicated how much rain is expected, but they forecast a 30% chance of showers tomorrow night.

It’ll also be a bit breezy in the morning, with wind speeds forecast to hit around 20 km/h.

The coolest night this week will be Thursday, when nighttime lows are expected to hit 13°C.

After a clear and sunny Friday, the clouds will roll back in on the weekend, but no precipitation is forecast yet.

Whether you consider the rain a friend or a foe, BC needs some moisture, as wildfires are picking up around Western Canada.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, several wildfires are out of control from the Prince George area to more southern parts of the province, like Kamloops, as of the time and date of this article’s publication.

From July 18 to 21 there were nearly 100 airtanker missions. Water-skimming airtankers flew for 335 hours and dropped 3,220,761 litres of suppressant (water injected with foam). In the same period land-based air tankers dropped 2,166,530 litres of retardant. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 23, 2024

Fortunately, for areas like Prince George, more rain is likely in the forecast over the next week.