It’s set to be a brutally hot day in Metro Vancouver.

On Saturday, August 12, Environment Canada issued a heat warning, alerting residents that “a prolonged heat wave will affect the South Coast.”

In addition to Metro Vancouver, affected areas include Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 33°C, and overnight lows should be around 17°C, according to the advisory. Residents are being urged to take precautions as it’s only going to get worse from here, with an intense heat wave expected to start from Sunday until Thursday.

It’s going to be so hot that it warranted a press conference by the BC government, who spoke at length about wildfire and drought conditions in the province.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, referred to the forecast as a “heat event.”

Conditions could feel as hot as they have been in Havana if the forecast pans out. Temperatures should start to fall to more seasonal values by Friday.

So what’s behind Saturday’s extreme weather?

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the South Coast this weekend,” reads the statement. “Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water.”

It’s definitely well above average temperatures: the average high for this time of the year is 22.2°C, and the average low is 13.7°C.

Check HealthLinkBC to learn about heat-related illnesses and how to protect yourself.

With files from Amir Ali