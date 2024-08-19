Everyone deserves a sprinkle (or heaping) of opulence in their home, and there’s never been a better time to acquire luxury hardwood furniture than now.

Due to overwhelming demand at their North Vancouver showroom, Rosewood Home & Condo is opening its Port Coquitlam warehouse for a final liquidation sale. It’s a unique opportunity for customers to acquire gorgeous furniture at even more attractive prices.

Life in luxury

Recently announcing the owner’s retirement and subsequent closing of their showroom on Marine Drive, Rosewood Home & Condo has a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design. Each item is meticulously crafted from solid hardwood and hand-welded steel in a testament to durability and beauty.

The warehouse liquidation sale will feature a variety of (seriously) gorgeous handcrafted pieces, including custom dining tables, cleverly designed storage beds, and exquisite solid wood living room and office furniture. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for every room in your house available at this final closing down sale.

Unlike other warehouse and liquidation sales, where furniture might be made from engineered wood and veneers, Rosewood Home & Condo’s closing down event offers exquisite solid hardwood pieces for the same price you’d pay for cheaply-made alternatives. Made from Indian rosewood and acacia hardwoods, these purchases are an investment in both quality and longevity.

Unbeatable discounts

Just how great are these savings? How does hundreds of dollars off sound?

With online prices set to drop by the Warehouse Sale date on August 24, you can expect items like Custom Rosewood Coffee Tables from $295 (previously $1,295); Abacus Desks from $495 (previously $1,195); Float Dining Tables from $895 (previously $2,695); Custom Rosewood Dining Tables from $595 (previously $2,295); and way more.

There are limited quantities of each item, and these extraordinary deals are only available while stock lasts. Be sure to take advantage of these bargain prices while you can, because once something is gone, it’s gone for good!

Rosewood Home & Condo is grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm from customers and looks forward to welcoming you to the Warehouse Closing Down Sale starting August 24. Don’t miss out on the chance to take your home to the next level with heirloom-quality furniture you’ll love as much as the prices.

Warehouse hours starting August 24 until inventory runs out:

Saturdays: 10 am to 5 pm

Sundays: 11 am to 5 pm

Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Unit 1175 – 1579 Kingsway Avenue, Port Coquitlam