"Another really crappy day": Vancouver video game studio hit with layoffs

Another day, another round of layoffs, as a Vancouver video game studio lost over 40 employees.

The news was revealed by James Marshall, a Technical Artist at Blackbird Interactive, which is located in Vancouver at 565 Great Northern Way.

Minecraft Legends is perhaps the studio’s most well-known developed title. Still, PC gaming enthusiasts likely know the studio better for the upcoming Homeworld 3, a strategy game set in outer space.

“Well, it was good while it lasted. Actually, it was great while it lasted, but my last day with BBI was today,” wrote Game Director Quinn Duffy on LinkedIn.

Many of the laid-off employees took to LinkedIn to share that they’re unemployed and available for work.

The company trialled a four-day workweek back in 2021, and the trial was a success, with members suggesting it improved their work-life balance, according to a Washington Post story.

Blackbird was founded in 2007 and was led by experienced video game professionals who worked at companies like Relic Entertainment and Electronic Arts Canada (EA Canada).

Speaking of EA, one of its studios, Bioware, recently announced layoffs.

The layoffs affecting Bioware were announced on its official blog and come just months after its parent company, Electronic Arts, announced layoffs that amount to a 6% reduction in its global workforce.

With files from Daniel Chai