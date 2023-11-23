Winter is coming, but that doesn’t mean fun has to take a time-out as the weather cools. In fact, with Vancouver at its most festive and the mountains a mere car ride away, there’s no better time to clock out and enjoy all the magic the city has to offer.

Whether you’re booking a trip from a colder city, or enjoying a staycation, the Marriott Hotels in Vancouver offer several convenient locations to accommodate your city adventures.

If you plan on enjoying Vancouver’s natural coastal surroundings, taking in a meal at a Michelin-star restaurant, seeking a cultural attraction, or simply enjoying the sights and sounds of the city, here are the Marriott Hotels best suited to your desires.

Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Nestled between Robson Street and the waterfront lies the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel. As the name suggests, the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown is an all-encompassing hotel experience, complete with amenities such as an indoor pool and hot tub, restaurant, fitness center, and more. Within walking distance from some of Vancouver’s hottest tourist destinations, you’ll feel like the city is right at your fingertips.

What to do: ‘Tis the season to check out the Vancouver Christmas Market, which is being held at Jack Poole Plaza from November 16 to December 24. More than 90 artisans will be selling gifts, making this the perfect opportunity to wrap up your holiday shopping. Best of all, the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown is offering a special-edition package that includes two tickets to the market along with complimentary parking.

Where to eat: At this downtown location, you’re never more than a few steps away from a delicious meal. The Marriott Pinnacle hosts the Showcase Restaurant & Bar, which serves a Canadian breakfast followed by international cuisine for lunch and dinner. They’ve also curated a feature festive cocktail menu (including the perfectly shareable Noël Cocktail Tree) which is available until December 31. If you’re looking to get offsite, P2b Bistro & Bar, Kirin, Cardero’s Restaurant, Lift Bar and Grill, and more are all nearby.

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Located against a backdrop of majestic mountains and adjacent to the Vancouver seawall, JW Marriott Parq Vancouver is the epitome of Vancouver luxury. Take in a personalized wellness experience at Spa by JW, relax in the hydrotherapy tub on the Aqua Lounge terrace, and enjoy world-class dining without leaving the building. Though, you’ll certainly want to explore the bustling neighbourhoods nearby.

What to do: Take in a game or a show at one of the nearby arenas. The Canucks regularly play at Rogers Arena, but if sports aren’t your thing, there’s no shortage of incredible concerts on the horizon, with upcoming headlining acts including The 1975, Pitbull, and more. There’s no need to worry about Uber surge pricing or having one stadium beer too many when your bed is a short stroll away.

Where to eat: Parq Vancouver features eight world-class restaurants and lounges, so you can try something different every day. The Victor offers specialty steak; Honey Salt is a casual environment with an emphasis on their farm-to-table menu; and the D/6 Bar & Lounge is the perfect place to kick back with a cocktail after an eventful day.

The Douglas, Autograph Collection Hotel

The DOUGLAS, Autograph Collection is a tribute to the Douglas fir trees that have lined the banks of False Creek for thousands of years. With architecture inspired by the grandness of nature, and art that celebrates modern-day Vancouver, stepping into this hotel feels like stepping into a storybook. This urban retreat is complete with a living wall installation and a 30,000 sq ft rooftop park featuring hundreds of native pines and local flora.

What to do: Hop on the False Creek Ferry to visit 33 Acres Brewing Co. Guests who book the Room with a Brew package will receive a $20 gift card for 33 Acres Brewing Co., two complimentary ferry tickets to Olympic Village, and beers with a charcuterie board upon arrival.

Where to eat: The DOUGLAS shares onsite dining options with its sister hotel, JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, but if you’re looking to grab a bite on the town, there’s no shortage of fine dining in the vicinity. Minami, Per Se Social Corner, Chambar, and Blue Water Cafe are just a handful of options that feature a wide array of local and international cuisine.

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

Whether you’re on vacation or travelling for business, The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is a hub for well-being. This resort-style hotel, situated on the harbour at the entrance to Stanley Park, features a beautiful view of the North Shore mountains, year-round wellness programs, and premier food and beverage offerings that can be customized to your needs. We’re talking a year-round heated outdoor pool, cedar barrel saunas, a state-of-the-art Peloton fitness studio, and a spa. A stay here just might turn you into your best self.

What to do: Hear that? It’s the sound of the mountains calling. Take a day trip out to Whistler Blackcomb to ski or snowboard over 200 marked trails across over 8,000 acres. Or, a shorter drive will lead you to Grouse Mountain, which features 33 marked runs and 9 km of snowshoe trails. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or a relative newbie, there’s a course sure to accommodate your needs.

Where to eat: H Tasting Lounge is your gateway to the flavours of the Pacific Northwest, with a focus on sustainable seafood, fresh ingredients and inventive cocktails. This winter, you can take your dining experience to the next level with H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust Dome Dining Experience, which serves guests in elevated domes equipped with heaters, fresh air circulation, an independent sound system, and evergreen elements, sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites

If you’re looking to kick back and unwind, while still getting a taste of classic Vancouver experiences, then the Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites is for you. This award-winning all-suite hotel comes with a variety of suites, all featuring separate bedrooms and living areas, a 24-hour fitness center, and of course, a delicious full-service restaurant. Once you’ve rested up in a spacious suite, downtown Vancouver is right at your doorstep, and yours to discover.

What to do: Get in the holiday spirit by checking out the VanDusen Festival of Lights, which runs from November 24 to January 7. The 15-acre botanical garden will be adorned with over 1 million twinkling lights, plus plants and animals from BC’s endangered Garry Oak Meadow.

Where to eat: Stock & Supply celebrates the best of Vancouver’s culinary and mixology talent with a menu that focuses on local and sustainable ingredients. Other nearby options include Steamworks, Tacofino, Nuba, and more.

The Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver

With stunning views, newly enhanced suites and guestrooms, and local restaurants just a step from your door, the Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver is the ideal way to experience the city while still indulging in vacation luxury. Whether you’re engaging in some retail therapy at the nearby shops or exploring Vancouver nightlife, the Metropolitan is sure to make your downtown experience exceptional.

What to do: Shop ’til you drop! The CF Pacific Centre is basically in your backyard, and other shopping districts are just a short walk away. Robson Street and Alberni Street are both lined with luxury shops, while Gastown and Yaletown feature unique boutiques and local stores. If you time your trip around Black Friday or Boxing Day, you might even be able to score some sweet deals!

Where to eat: The Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver’s in-house restaurant, Diva at the Met, has been a Vancouver classic for nearly 30 years. With dishes and beverage programs designed to tell stories, inspire conversation, and create camaraderie, you’ll feel you’re amongst friends when you sit down to eat. Offsite you’ll find classic options like Hawksworth, Black & Blue, and more.

Whether you’re into unbridled nightlife, diverse culinary scenes, or outdoor attractions, Vancouver’s Marriott Hotels place you just steps away from all you desire.

Book your perfect fall or winter getaway today to experience everything Vancouver has to offer from the comfiest home base.