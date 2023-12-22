The lights will shine bright in Vancouver, thanks to a rather impressive outdoor light display that’s debuted just in time for the cozy winter season.

Feast your eyes on the over 123,000 lights at The Wall Centre Wonderland in downtown Vancouver, illuminating the hotel’s exterior park and mesmerizing guests and locals for a winter wonderland experience.

Filled with Instagrammable moments and opening just in time to create some cherished winter memories, the lights serve as a backdrop for breathtaking photographs while creating a welcoming environment for all who stroll through the special winter setting.

Crafting a shiny bright corridor, you’ll be able to meander through the illuminated trees at The Wall Centre for the perfect holiday moment.

Not only does this display usher in seasonal joy, but it also demonstrates The Wall Centre’s commitment to providing unique and welcoming experiences for all locals and guests.

The Wall Centre has been a staple in Vancouver’s city centre, comprising three elegant skyscrapers — with the original two towers ready to celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2024!

Everyone can find this amazing holiday lights display at The Wall Centre Wonderland in downtown Vancouver, so make sure to stop by 1000 Burrard Street for an enchanting encounter.