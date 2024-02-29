NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Here's what a $400,000 Vancouver starter home looks like

Feb 29 2024, 7:49 pm
Macdonald Realty/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a starter home in Vancouver and have an extra $400,000 collecting dust, here’s how far your money will go.

In January, the benchmark price for a detached home in Vancouver was $1,942,400. For an apartment, the benchmark price was $751,900. And, for a townhouse, the benchmark price was $1,066,700.

So, $400,000 is a fair bit under the benchmark prices for all home types, but what does that mean for what you’ll walk away with?

If you guessed “something small and cozy,” you’d be right.

But owning a home is owning a home, right?

RoomVu has curated a list of some of the cheapest homes listed for sale in Vancouver in February, most of which are in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.

One of the homes on RoomVu’s list is unit 101 at 1330 Harwood Street. Surprisingly, it’s not a studio or bachelor suite.

vancouver home

1330 Harwood Street (Macdonald Realty)

Listed by Macdonald Realty for $395,000, the one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment features 620 sq ft of space.

1330 Harwood Street (Macdonald Realty)

While 620 sq ft might not seem like a ton of space, that’s bigger than many similarly priced bachelor and studio units. The Vancouver starter home even offers a small ocean view and is close to Sunset Beach.

1330 Harwood Street (Macdonald Realty)

Best of all, for a home like this, with a 20% down payment, you’re looking at a monthly mortgage payment of just around $1,400.

There’s an even better deal for unit 2202 at 1850 Comox Street, which is currently listed for just $360,000.

vancouver home

Heller Murch Realty

It’s a wee bit smaller at 600 sq ft, and it also features one bedroom and one bathroom.

Heller Murch Realty

The corner unit offers excellent views and is close to beaches and Stanley Park.

Heller Murch Realty

With a 20% down payment, the monthly mortgage rate for this unit would be $1,261 per month.

vancouver home

Heller Murch Realty

If you had the money, could you see yourself forking it over for these starter homes?

