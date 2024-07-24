Vancouver home sold for nearly $6M under initial listing price

A Vancouver home in the bougie neighbourhood of Shaughnessy recently sold for nearly $6 million under the initial asking price.

It also sold for a mere $942,000 more than the previous sale back in 2014.

According to Zealty, 1233 Laurier Avenue was reported sold for $11,000,000 earlier this week. The final asking price was $12,680,000, but just two years ago, it was listed for much more.

An initial listing for the six-bedroom, whopping nine-bathroom home was posted in September 2022 for $16,800,000. That listing was up for several months before it expired in January 2023.

That price was revised for the following listing, which was posted in January 2023. It expired an entire year later at $14,990,000. This January, it was listed again for $14,680,000 before being terminated four months later.

Finally, the home was listed for $12,680,000 in April of this year before a deal was made for $11,000,000.

The home sold under the most recent assessed value, which BC Assessment pegs at $11,403,000, with $8,589,000 of that representing land value alone. Its peak assessed value was in 2018, when it was valued at $14,448,000.

Constructed in 1995, this 29-year-old home is described as an “urban oasis in the heart of First Shaughnessy.”

It features roughly 8,400 sq ft of space, and despite the relatively recent build date, the listing says it “can be torn down and built new.”

The interior of the home is just as glamorous as the final sale price of $11,000,000.

Some of the features we’ve seen as quite common in homes worth this much include a rec room, a theatre room, a wine cellar, and a beautifully landscaped garden and yard.

Every room is incredibly spacious, and the primary bedroom’s walk-in closet might make some people jealous.

The kitchen offers high-end appliances and plenty of room for storage and for moving around.

One of the primary washrooms looks like something you’d find in a spa.

The home also features one of the nicest theatre rooms we’ve ever seen, though some seats don’t look ideal for viewing.

Are you surprised by the final price of this Vancouver home? Let us know in the comments.