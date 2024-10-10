NewsReal EstateUrbanized

No demand pushes Vancouver home in Shaughnessy $1.2M under assessed

Amir Ali
|
Oct 10 2024, 2:00 pm
Youlive Realty

The price of a Vancouver home in the prestigious, mansion-laden neighbourhood of Shaughnessy has dipped below the assessed value.

1350 West 32nd was last sold in 2009 for $7,500,000, and it was recently listed for $12,888,000, slightly under the assessed value of $13,088,000.

That reality represents a common theme that Daily Hive Urbanized has observed in the Vancouver real estate market, particularly in the luxury sector.

vancouver shaughnessy home

Youlive Realty

Looking at the listing history, the home was first put on the market in September 2023 for $14,880,000, which would’ve been a bit over the assessed value. That listing was terminated several months later. In January 2024, it was re-listed for less than the assessed value at an asking price of $12,888,000.

vancouver shaughnessy home

Youlive Realty

That listing stayed up until July, when it expired. It was then re-listed in August at the same price. This week, the price dropped by another $1 million to $11,888,000.

Youlive Realty

The current listing calls the 16-year-old home the “epitome of elegance,” and various features of the home demonstrate that.

The kitchen is HUGE.

Youlive Realty

It’s a massive property. The house boasts 9,087 sq ft of space on a 16,324 sq ft lot. It also features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The basement has an indoor pool with a waterfall and hot tub.

vancouver shaughnessy home

Youlive Realty

It’s pretty gorgeous.

Youlive Realty

The home also features a great games room and bar/wine cellar.

vancouver shaughnessy home

Youlive Realty

There’s even a sauna.

vancouver shaughnessy home

Youlive Realty

If you could afford the home at its current price, with a five-year fixed mortgage and a 20% down payment of $2,377,600, you’d be paying monthly mortgage payments of $53,380 — more than some people in the province make for their yearly income.

Over the last few months, we’ve covered several luxury properties that have experienced a similar fate. Demand is lower, and inventory is up, meaning buyers can play the waiting game a little bit longer.

What are your thoughts on this Vancouver Shaughnessy home?

