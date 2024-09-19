Hey, Vancouver families. Looking for something fun (and free) to do with the kiddos in the city?

On Friday, September 20, you can get free admission to Science World, as part of the Tech-Up Showcase presented by Amazon Future Engineer. Enjoy a special day of programming and activities that are sure to be fun and informative for a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and experiences.

The world of STEAM

Science World’s Tech-Up initiative was created to bring digital skills training to those who are often underresourced and underrepresented in the field of technology, including people with disabilities, young women and girls, Indigenous students, and people living in remote and rural communities.

Meanwhile, Amazon Future Engineer is a comprehensive childhood-to-career program that increases access to computer science education for children from these communities.

The day-long slate of special activities covers all sorts of STEAM — that is, science, technology, engineering, art and design, and math.

You can expect a workshop that teaches computer science and coding skills through remixing music from Indigenous artists, live musical performances, and a meet-and-greet with hip-hop artist and activist Dakota Bear, and even programming a robotic mouse!

Get to know the initiative

Science World understands that the cost of admission can be a barrier for some families and individuals, and that bright minds shouldn’t be held back because of a ticket price. Thanks to partnerships with community groups and organizations like Amazon Future Engineer, the facility can open its doors and make science available for anyone who wishes to learn.

“Fostering access to technology education, especially for underrepresented groups, is a key priority for Amazon,” says Cynthia Caglar, Head of Amazon Future Engineer Canada. “The upcoming Science World Tech-Up Showcase allows us to bring this initiative to life in an immersive and engaging way.”

Science World’s free Tech-Up Showcase presented by Amazon Future Engineer takes place on Friday, September 20 from 9:30 am to 5 pm. Entrance will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

When: September 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free