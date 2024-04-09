Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Jennifer Reddy, who is a Vancouver School Board trustee with OneCity Vancouver.

For too many Vancouver families with young children, weekday mornings are a chaotic rush against the clock.

Imagine parents and guardians weaving through the city in the early hours, journeying across the city or to neighbouring cities like Burnaby or Richmond to drop off their youngest at daycare. Then, it’s a dash back to Vancouver to ensure their older kids make it to public school on time.

Only after this elaborate daily commute can they finally head to work, knowing they’ll do the whole trip in reverse once the school day ends.

This routine isn’t just a test of endurance; it’s the product of Vancouver’s acute childcare crisis.

While there’s been measurable progress towards a “$10aDay childcare” system through provincial and federal investments since 2018, estimates show that over 70% of Vancouver families are still without sufficient access to licensed daycare and before-and-after school care. Among those who do manage to find childcare, securing a spot in their own neighbourhood or city is often impossible.

To meet the needs of today’s families, Vancouver would need to create over 11,000 more childcare spaces. At the current rate, adding the 11,000-some spots needed right now will take at least 150 years.

The benefits of childcare extend far beyond convenience for families lucky enough to secure spaces for their kids. Parents without the support they need are missing out on job opportunities and career growth. High-quality childcare not only facilitates parents returning to work, but it also improves children’s social and cognitive development, contributes to a more gender-equitable society, and tackles social inequities.

Sadly, the childcare crisis is so deep, it’s reshaping our city. It increases traffic, stress, and costs at a time when so many families are already crushed by Vancouver’s housing crisis. These ever-increasing pressures are forcing many families — especially those comprising workers in healthcare, service industries, and public education — to leave Vancouver in search of better housing options and childcare options.

While the problem feels intractable, Vancouver has a key part of the solution right in front of us: the Vancouver School Board (VSB) has 89 elementary schools, many of which could house out-of-school care. It has enough land to immediately create 6,000 to 7,000 spaces in approximately 12 months, and the provincial government has made funding available to school districts to build childcare facilities and create childcare programs.

As a second-term Vancouver School Board Trustee and a new parent, I tabled a motion in February to activate provincial funding to create more before- and after-school programs in schools and build modular childcare buildings on VSB land.

The VSB is one of the city’s largest landholders, holding land in trust for education, children, and future generations. Building on federal and provincial commitments and a recent Vancouver City Council motion, my motion proposed the school board leverage its land to benefit the communities it is meant to serve.

By integrating public schools with provincial and federal policies, such as the “$10aDay childcare” commitment, the VSB could better support the well-being of families, strengthen communities, and foster a more resilient and fair society. My motion was supported by long-time childcare advocates and Vancouver city councillors, including ABC party members, as well as MPs and MLAs.

Unfortunately, my fellow school board trustees did not support my motion. ABC School Board Trustees, who hold a supermajority, dismissed my proposal and replaced it with their own, which called for another staff report.

Their reason for not considering my motion was that “childcare is not [the VSB’s] mandate.” They even touted the school board’s abysmal progress on this issue, proudly stating, “Vancouver schools already provide child care space for 17% of K-5 school-age children.” In doing so, the ABC trustees missed a crucial chance to follow through on their campaign promises to increase childcare spaces.

While my motion was quickly and improperly tossed by the ABC-majority school board, Vancouverites can demand better and more. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent, or taxpayer, the provision of public education is your business, and your voice matters. I know that the childcare crisis has left parents and caregivers stretched thin, with little time to advocate for their needs or to hold the Vancouver School Board accountable. But I remain committed to pushing for urgent action on child care on your behalf.

This spring, I will continue to bring motions to increase childcare space, including daycare and out-of-school care. Join me in pushing the VSB to acknowledge their responsibility, listen to families, and prioritize the well-being and future of our children and our city. Email your trustees to demand they take concrete steps towards expanding childcare and sign OneCity’s petition to keep the pressure on.