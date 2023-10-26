Downtown Eastside safe supply group gets raided by Vancouver police

After admitting to trafficking controlled substances, the Drug User Liberation Front (DULF), a safe supply advocacy group in the Downtown Eastside, was raided by Vancouver police.

VPD officers executed multiple search warrants at the DULF office, located at East Hastings and Columbia streets, and two homes linked to the more extensive investigation.

Two people were arrested, with criminal charges being considered against them.

VPD said the group has admitted to trafficking heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines.

Phil Heard, the commanding officer of the VPD Organized Crime Section, addressed DULF’s intentions.

“While DULF’s actions were intended to reduce the harms caused by toxic drugs, we have always warned that anyone who violates the Criminal Code or the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act could face enforcement and criminal charges. This group has knowingly operated illegally in the Downtown Eastside, and we have now taken action to stop it.”

In its statement about DULF, the VPD made sure to mention that it does support safe supply advocacy.

“The Vancouver Police Department has worked collaboratively with health and community partners for decades to support innovative approaches to drug policy. In 2003, VPD supported the launch of Insite – the first supervised injection site in North America. In 2006, VPD became the first Canadian police agency to stop routinely attending overdose calls, in recognition that automatic police attendance could be a barrier to people calling 911 in medical emergencies.”

Heard added, “Anyone who ignores the law or fails to obtain proper legal exemptions should expect to be the subject of enforcement action.”