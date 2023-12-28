FoodRestaurants & Bars

9 fantastic places to get a late-night bite in Vancouver

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Dec 28 2023, 5:00 pm
9 fantastic places to get a late-night bite in Vancouver

With such a diverse and popular food scene, it can be hard to get a table around the usual time for dinner.

Luckily, there are a great number of restaurants that are open late in Vancouver when you can’t get an early dinner reservation.

We’ve rounded up some of the best spots around the city for those late-night meals.

The Parlour

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Parlour (@theparlourrestaurants)

The Parlour is open until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, 1 am on Thursdays and Sundays, and midnight from Mondays to Wednesdays. This late-night spot has some of the best pizzas around the city and a lively atmosphere to help you stay up late into the night.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3322

Facebook | Instagram

The Flying Pig

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Flying Pig (@wearetheflyingpig)

Both locations of the Flying Pig are open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. This place has the perfect ambience for a late-night meal, and the food is to die for. Everything is fresh, and the place is known for its friendly service.

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-1344

Address: 127 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1111

Facebook | Instagram

Cardero’s Restaurant

Cardero’s Restaurant is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. This restaurant and marine pub is one of the best spots in the city for fresh seafood. It’s located right along Coal Harbour so you can also enjoy some killer views with your meal.

Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-7666

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Gringo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gringo (@tacoboutgringo)

Depending on the location you go to, you can eat at Gringo’s until 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Gringo’s is a great place to grab some tasty tacos and listen to some amazing music late into the evening.

Address: 27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-0513

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-0513

Facebook | Instagram

The Charlatan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Charlatan (@charlatanvan)

The Charlatan is one of the best late-night restaurants, with a closing time of 1 am throughout the week and 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays. This cozy gastropub has a fun retro vibe and a great selection of dishes for you to feast on.

Address: 1447 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-2777

Facebook | Instagram

Karakoram Restaurant

Karakoram Restaurant is open late until 2 am every single evening. Known for its authentic Pakistani cuisine, this spot serves deliciously rich food for you to satisfy your cravings late into the evening.

Address: 6990 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-737-1000

Facebook | Instagram

Tandoori Oven Restaurant

Tandoori Oven Restaurant is open until midnight every day of the week. This place does a combination of Indian and Pakistani cuisine and does not disappoint. There’s a great range of food available, and each dish is full of flavour.

Address: 6452 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-3355

Facebook | Instagram

Will you be trying any of these late-night spots? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop