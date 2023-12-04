Vancouver residential parking permits could cost 20% more in 2024

With the exception of the West End neighbourhood, all curbside street parking areas in Vancouver where residential permits are in effect could see a substantial annual fee hike in 2024.

As part of the 2024 budget debate this week, City of Vancouver staff have proposed to City Council an increase of 20% for all applicable residential permit areas.

“Resident permit parking in the City of Vancouver is generally located in areas of high parking demand. Existing parking permit costs are significantly less expensive than the cost of surrounding off-street parking and are low relative to many other major centres,” reads a City staff report.

The proposed annual increases for 2024 are as follows:

Areas that currently pay $104.79: increased to $125.74 in 2024

increased to $125.74 in 2024 Areas that currently pay $77.34: i ncreased to $92.81 in 2024

ncreased to $92.81 in 2024 Areas that currently pay $52.38: increased to $62.86 in 2024

Currently, residential parking permits in the West End are $403.72 annually, but the City is looking to increase this at a lower rate of 6% to $427.94.

All of these rates do not include the GST that is applied.

Additionally, City staff are recommending the creation of a new separate one-week visitor parking permit fee within the West End and “Robson North” areas of $23.81 per week. Currently, the City provides a $105.68 temporary non-refundable permit of 90 days for visitors in the West End.

If approved, these new fee increases will take effect on January 1, 2024.