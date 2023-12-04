Vancouver residential parking permits could cost 20% more in 2024
With the exception of the West End neighbourhood, all curbside street parking areas in Vancouver where residential permits are in effect could see a substantial annual fee hike in 2024.
As part of the 2024 budget debate this week, City of Vancouver staff have proposed to City Council an increase of 20% for all applicable residential permit areas.
“Resident permit parking in the City of Vancouver is generally located in areas of high parking demand. Existing parking permit costs are significantly less expensive than the cost of surrounding off-street parking and are low relative to many other major centres,” reads a City staff report.
The proposed annual increases for 2024 are as follows:
- Areas that currently pay $104.79: increased to $125.74 in 2024
- Areas that currently pay $77.34: increased to $92.81 in 2024
- Areas that currently pay $52.38: increased to $62.86 in 2024
Currently, residential parking permits in the West End are $403.72 annually, but the City is looking to increase this at a lower rate of 6% to $427.94.
All of these rates do not include the GST that is applied.
Additionally, City staff are recommending the creation of a new separate one-week visitor parking permit fee within the West End and “Robson North” areas of $23.81 per week. Currently, the City provides a $105.68 temporary non-refundable permit of 90 days for visitors in the West End.
If approved, these new fee increases will take effect on January 1, 2024.
- You might also like:
- City of Vancouver proposes 7.6% property tax increase for 2024
- City of Vancouver exploring new pay-parking methods, including Compass Card possibility
- City fees to use ride-hailing in downtown Vancouver could increase, including late-night trips
- City of Vancouver proposes fee hikes for parking, rideshare, and short-term rentals
- Road tolls to enter Stanley Park? Vancouver Park Board pondering 21 access options