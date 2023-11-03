A pet-friendly apartment for $850 a month in Vancouver would sound like a quality deal to some, but most would wonder what condition the place was in.

A recent posting on a housing Facebook group shows how dire the Vancouver rental market is, as the unit was snatched up within days despite it being in bad shape.

Akinna Kronemeyer posted on Facebook that they were looking for a roommate for the apartment, adding, “Full transparency, this unit is a sh*thole.”

“The bare minimum I’m looking for in a roommate is someone who can buy rent, isn’t a bigot, and can communicate their needs so we can co-exist peacefully,” they explained.

“Landlords suck. Neighbours suck. But it’s got four walls, heat internet, and all the basics to keep you off the street,” they wrote in the post.

They added that they are looking for another tenant to avoid rising rental costs and that no deposits are required.

The post on Vancouver Rentals & Roommates received many positive reviews, and others wrote back, concurring with the struggles that the housing crunch in Vancouver can bring.

“This is great considering the crisis IMO, especially pet friendly, and no deposit,” one person wrote.

“That’s really nice and a good price compared to most I’ve seen and also compared to my current place, lol,” another user added.

Another person commended the blunt nature of the post.

“Love the honesty!!!!!!!” they wrote.

The unit has successfully been rented out, which might be no surprise considering the lack of available places in that price range.

It comes as many in Vancouver say that the rising rental costs and poor living conditions mean many are opting to share a unit, but some are warning that the most critical thing is not to live somewhere disgusting.

Would you live in this apartment? Let us know in the comments.