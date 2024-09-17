Vancouver ranked one of the best cities for entrepreneurs to live in

Entrepreneurs looking for a city to move to make their dreams a reality should be moving to areas like Vancouver, according to a report.

Vancouver has just been listed as one of two Canadian cities for entrepreneurs to move to.

The new report by SumUp looked into the best cities across the world for entrepreneurs to live in, where they considered business and lifestyle.

“According to research, 20% of businesses have considered relocating, however deciding on a city can take up a lot of time – something scarce among business owners,” SumUp said in a statement. “So instead of doing it yourself, SumUp experts have analyzed taxes, quality of life, internet speeds, networking opportunities and more, to uncover the best cities for entrepreneurs in the world.”

Vancouver ranked as the second-best Canadian city in the ranking and came in 26th place compared to global cities.

According to SumUp, Vancouver is behind Toronto because of its “higher personal income taxes (20.50%) and lower population of millionaires, which is still an impressive 41,400.”

“The quality of life in the city is 175.98, proving its potential for both business and lifestyle,” SumUp added. “The entrepreneurial spirit is high in Vancouver, with 2,950 online searches on average each month for ‘How to get rich’ and 1,460 for ‘How to make it in business.'”

Toronto ranked as the twelfth best city in the world for entrepreneurs to live in.

New York took first place. London, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong followed as the top five cities.