Extremely overdue book returned to the Vancouver Public Library

A borrowed and massively overdue book returned to the Vancouver Public Library proves that sometimes, it’s better late than never.

Vancouver Public Library took to social media to share a photo of a book that had been borrowed quite some time ago.

Still, the library had some fun on Instagram and Facebook, asking followers to guess how long ago the book was borrowed. While no one guessed correctly, a few folks were just one year off.

The Vancouver Public Library joked that it was only “slightly overdue.”

Based on the picture alone, could you guess when it was last checked out?

The answer is 1937, 86 years ago. Thankfully, overdue fines became a thing of the past last year.

Yesterday we took to Facebook and Instagram to share a book from our collection that was recently returned to us ✨slightly✨overdue and asked for guesses as to when it was last checked out. There were many great guesses, but the correct year is… *drumroll* 1937! pic.twitter.com/mlqkvrwpeW — Vancouver Public Library (@VPL) August 15, 2023

A few guesses were close, with one follower suggesting 1936 and another suggesting 1938, both just one year shy.

One person quipped, “Maybe the person was a really slow reader?”

The overdue book returned to the Vancouver library was published in 1932 and is a play titled

Whoever had the book kept it in great shape.