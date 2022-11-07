Post Malone did not disappoint Sunday night on his Vancouver stop of his Twelve Carat Tour.

Fans packed Rogers Arena for the artist’s second Canadian stop on his 33-show tour, which began in September.

Fans took to social media to thank the Grammy-nominated artist for a great show, which came on the heels of his highly anticipated fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

One social media user called him a “class act” after he stayed late to meet fans after the show was long over.

Shows been over for 20 minutes and @PostMalone is still out here signing autographs for his fans. Class act! #Vancouver @RogersArena pic.twitter.com/RqJ5oodw3c — Andrew Todd (@im_andrewtodd) November 7, 2022

Another fan said the show was “epic.”

@PostMalone epic show tonight in Vancouver!!! Had a awesome time!! Only downfall was my wife’s cowboys jersey going MIA after she threw it on stage for you to sign!!! Asked for it back and they said it was probably thrown away… Who throws away a Cowboys jersey — jason pring (@jason_pring) November 7, 2022

Thank you for the wonderful show in Vancouver, @PostMalone You’re beautiful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8JIAVN0nxm — Clayton Sterling (@Claytoncyre) November 7, 2022

Post Malone is heading to LA and Las Vegas to close out the tour by mid-November.