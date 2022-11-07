ConcertsCurated

Inside the "epic" Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour show in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Nov 7 2022, 6:34 pm
jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Post Malone did not disappoint Sunday night on his Vancouver stop of his Twelve Carat Tour.

Post Malone in Vancouver

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Fans packed Rogers Arena for the artist’s second Canadian stop on his 33-show tour, which began in September.

Post Malone in Vancouver

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Post Malone in Vancouver

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Fans took to social media to thank the Grammy-nominated artist for a great show, which came on the heels of his highly anticipated fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Post Malone in Vancouver

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Post Malone Rogers Arena

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

One social media user called him a “class act” after he stayed late to meet fans after the show was long over.

Another fan said the show was “epic.”

Post Malone in Vancouver

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Post Malone in Vancouver

jordanleigh.photo/Instagram

Post Malone is heading to LA and Las Vegas to close out the tour by mid-November.

