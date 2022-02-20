NewsCrime

VPD’s Major Crimes Unit called after “serious incident” in West Point Grey

Sarah Anderson
Feb 20 2022, 10:51 pm
An area right by West Point Grey Academy, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once taught in a picturesque Vancouver neighbourhood, is now filled with police.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, investigators will work in the area throughout the day.

The VPD Major Crime Section is looking into a “serious incident near 8th Ave. and Discovery St. in West Point Grey.”

Daily Hive has reached VPD for more details and will update this story.

More to come…

 

