Online posts describing violent sexual assault in Vancouver prompt police investigation

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses sexual violence and assault.

Social media posts shared online describing “an extremely violent sexual assault” have prompted Vancouver police to investigate the incident.

Over the weekend, social media posts were shared widely online that warned others in Vancouver to remain vigilant after a woman was attacked in East Vancouver.

According to the post, a woman who was visiting from Mexico was reportedly abducted, sexually assaulted and beaten after leaving a pub near Powell Street and Victoria Drive. She was then left at Queen Elizabeth Park.

“She was found having been brutally assaulted. Her injuries are extensive, and she will require a considerable amount of time to heal physically and emotionally. She will also require extensive dental care as she lost three teeth in the assault,” according to social media posts.

Vancouver police said it learned about the social media posted on Sunday, and while the assault was not initially reported to police, “we launched an investigation as soon as we became aware of the social media posts.”

Police have identified a person they believe was referenced in the posts.

“We will support that person and work with them to gather more information. We are also conducting a number of additional investigative steps,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“Choosing to come forward to police is a personal decision for many, and we understand that some people may choose not to contact police right away or participate in a police investigation. We will conduct a detailed and thorough investigation into this matter.”

Since the post was shared, a burst in community support led folks who shared the initial warning on Instagram to create a GoFundMe.

In a matter of hours, the fundraiser has raised over $3,000 (as of 2:30 pm Monday). Its goal is to raise $15,000.