Vancouver Police hiring for a number of very well-paying civilian jobs

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is hiring many civilian jobs, some of which pay exceptionally well.

They’re significant roles for folks who have always fancied an opportunity to work for a police force who may haven’t necessarily wanted to put themselves in the line of fire or danger.

That is unless you consider typing to be dangerous.

The highest paid among all the potential jobs available to apply for is the decriminalization analyst gig. This role pays up to $53.94 per hour and is a temporary full-time role that lasts until March 31, 2026. Applicants need to have experience extracting police data from PRIME with proficiency in specific software packages.

VPD is also looking for an audio transcription clerk, which pays up to $31.56 per hour. The applicant is responsible for producing “verbatim transcripts” from audio files using special software and equipment.

If typing is your thing, VPD is looking for a clerk typist, and the position pays up to $31.56 per hour.

One role that would require applicants to be more emotionally involved is the crisis intervention case worker position. It pays up to $41.98 an hour and requires applicants to have two years of related experience and considerable crisis intervention knowledge.

VPD is also looking to add to its casual, auxiliary and temporary pool of employees, and you can find more information here.