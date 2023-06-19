Deadly shooting rocks Sikh temple in Surrey on Sunday night

One person is dead after a shooting outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday night.

In a release, Surrey Mounties say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a temple at 70 Avenue and 120 Street in Surrey, just before 8:30 pm on Sunday.

There are multiple reports on social media that the victim was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the president of the gurdwara. However, that has not been confirmed, with Mounties saying, “Surrey RCMP is aware of social media posts that are speculating on the identity of the victim, but are not in a position to confirm the victim’s identity at this very early time.”

The BC Sikh community has suffered an immeasurable loss tonight at the hands of spineless cowards. Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar, fearless activist and tireless president of @SurreyGurdwara has been shot dead, in his truck exiting the Gurdwara parking lot, by two gunmen. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/pf0smWs53b — The Sikh Community of 'BC' / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) June 19, 2023

Police say one man was found in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was provided medical assistance until emergency crews arrived, but died of his injuries at the scene.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase and will be on scene speaking to witnesses and canvassing for any video and physical evidence,” reads the release.

RCMP say it is too early to determine any possible motives for the shooting and they are “working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].