Polestar 3 unveiled at stunning Vancouver showroom (PHOTOS)

Fans of Polestar vehicles can finally feast their eyes on the Polestar 3, officially unveiled on Thursday at the Vancouver showroom, marking its Canadian debut.

Polestar’s Vancouver showroom, or Polestar Space, is located just across the street from Fifth Avenue Cinemas on Burrard Street, and both the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3 SUV were on full display, with service agents ready to answer questions about the vehicle’s launch.

Daily Hive got a tour of the store, both vehicles at the Vancouver showroom, and a chat with Hugues Bissonnette, Country Manager for Polestar Canada.

Polestar says its spaces are “carefully designed art galleries, where the cars are the exhibits.”

Polestar prides itself on sustainability, one of the key differentiators between itself and other players in the electric vehicle landscape.

That philosophy even trickles down into the interior of the vehicles, where climate-focused individuals could opt for vegan leather seats.

The Polestar 2 was the first car to feature a native Android operating system, thanks to a partnership with Google.

Speaking to a service agent on the floor, they described the electric vehicles as looking more “car-ish,” which rings true when looking at the design of the Polestar 2.

The Polestar 3 SUV features a sleek design with the vehicle’s aerodynamics at the forefront.

The Vancouver showroom was considered a “vital point” in expanding the Polestar network, and Bissonnette said construction began around June before it was completed in August.

Bissonnette said the space is essential so customers can “touch and feel and experience the product.”

He also touched on how important the sustainability factor is for Polestar.

“We want to make sure our local suppliers and global suppliers are aligned with our vision of sustainability. Project 0 is one of them as well.”

Project 0 is a plan for an utterly climate-neutral production car that Polestar hopes to have out by 2030.

You can check out the Polestar 3 at the Vancouver showroom or Fully Charged LIVE on Friday morning at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Polestar 3 deliveries are expected to begin in Q2 2024.