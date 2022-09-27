Pedestrian killed after charter bus hits woman in Vancouver

News

Sep 27 2022, 10:17 pm
Paolo Trovo/Shutterstock

A pedestrian hit by a charter bus Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver has died, police said.

Vancouver police have confirmed the woman was struck near West Georgia and Cardero Street around 12:30 pm.

There is limited information about the incident, but the Vancouver Police Department said it is investigating.

This marks the city’s eighth pedestrian fatality of the year.

Officers from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit are on the scene speaking to witnesses to determine how the collision occurred.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of West Georgia and Cardero streets in the meantime. 

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call VPD at 604-717-3012.

